Join the Party with a First Look at Marvel’s “Captain Marvel #50”

In “Captain Marvel (2019) #50,” Kelly Thompson will bring her legendary run on Carol Danvers to a close with an oversized issue featuring artists Javier Pina and David Lopez. Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming issue.

After journeying across time and into the furthest reaches of space, Captain Marvel burns brighter than ever before—and now, it's time to celebrate her and her impossible journey.

A special first look at the issue finds Captain Marvel touching down on the moon, where she gazes down on Earth in contemplation for a moment before rocketing back into space.

One page recalls a few of her mighty battles, while another shows her enjoying a party alongside such guest stars as Rogue, Polaris, She-Hulk, and Jeff the Land Shark.

Finally, she bumps into Ms. Marvel before Monica Rambeau joins in.

