“Avatar: The Way of Water” Coming to Disney+ on June 7th

The wait is almost over! After a historic theatrical run, James Cameron’s global phenomenon Avatar: The Way of Water will debut June 7th on Disney+ and will include bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew.

What’s Happening:

debuted in theaters on December 16th and became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with nearly $2.32 billion at the box office. Nominated for numerous Academy Awards including Best Picture, the film also set a new benchmark for visual effects. Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios/Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.

The screenplay is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, with story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno.

reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures. In addition to streaming on Disney+, the movie will be available to stream on Max on June 7th.

Avatar: The Way of Water is also available at all digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and Movies Anywhere.