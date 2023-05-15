“Finding Nemo” 20th Anniversary Collection Coming to shopDisney May 22nd

I can hardly believe it, but Finding Nemo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year! Reaching a two-decade milestone is a big deal and it looks like Dooney & Bourke will be commemorating the film with a special collection on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

If Nemo is your best friend and Dory is your spirit animal then you are going to love showing off your Finding Nemo fandom with a new collection from Dooney & Bourke.

fandom with a new collection from Dooney & Bourke. The fashion brand is delivering a charming assortment of accessories honoring the film's 20 year milestone and naturally they’re featuring an ocean's worth of fishy characters (no, not that kind of fishy!).

Nemo and Dory can be spotted swimming under the surface along with Bruce the shark and his pals, some jellyfish, Marlin, and Squirt. There’s also some schools of fish and plenty of coral. Meanwhile perched above the waves are a flock of seagulls calling out a chipper, “Mine!”

At this time all we have to go off of is the teaser picture that features a large tote bag with that fantastic underwater scene, but we anticipate the series will include satchel, crossbody and wallet styles as well.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, however Dooney & Bourke collections

Fans will be able to browse the new styles on shopDisney starting

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.