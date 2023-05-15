Spider-Boy Swings Into the Spotlight in “Edge of Spider-Verse #3”

Spider-Boy’s blockbuster debut in last month’s “Spider-Man #7″ sent shockwaves throughout the industry, demanding multiple second printings and answers about his origins.

At long last, Spider-Boy creators Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos will begin to unravel the origins of Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick next month in “Edge of Spider-Verse #3.”

To celebrate, Ramos has turned out an all-new cover for the issue depicting the bouncin’ Spider-Boy soaring high above New York City. The breathtaking variant cover will also be available at a virgin ratio cover.

Spider-Boy leapt onto the scene during Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s “End of the Spider-Verse” storyline, but he swears he’s not from the Spider-Verse at all.

Despite no one recognizing him, he claims to have had plenty of adventures and team-ups with Spidey right in the 616! It’s a head-spinning mystery that’s only just begun.

Check out Ramos’ cover below and learn the secrets behind Marvel

What they’re saying: