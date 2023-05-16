ABC News Announces “20/20” Documentary “It Happened Here – A Year In Uvalde” To Air Friday, May 19

ABC News has announced their 20/20 documentary chronicling the Uvalde community’s one year journey after the tragedy that took place at Robb Elementary School.

What’s Happening:

On May 24, 2022, a senseless tragedy occurred in Uvalde, Texas, when a teenager opened fire in an elementary school, resulting in the deaths of 19 fourth grade students and two teachers.

Over the past year for ABC News’ Uvalde: 365 initiative, ABC News’ Investigative Unit and 20/20 embedded in the community, following the families of victims and survivors of the Robb Elementary massacre as they cope with the loss of their loved ones and the inaction of the police, fight for justice, and try to begin their journey of healing.

The documentary highlights personal stories of members of the community, including Felix Rubio, a deputy sheriff who resigned from his post, and his wife Kimberly, who moved their family to a different house because seeing their daughter's bedroom was too much for her surviving children to bear; Caitlyne Gonzalez, 10, who travels across the country to fight for gun reform in the name of her friends who didn't make it; Jazmin Cazares, who struggles to navigate her senior year of high school while grieving the loss of her little sister; and Johnathan Hernandez, a U.S. Marine who continues to grapple with how to raise his son in a world with gun violence.

The film also tracks surviving teacher Arnie Reyes as he attempts to recover from his physical injuries and the mental anguish of losing all 11 of his students.

This 20/20 report also provides an unprecedented and complete account of what happened on the day of the shooting, including new and exclusive interviews from those inside, previously unheard 911 calls, unreleased surveillance videos, and never-before-seen body camera footage and photographs.

It Happened Here – A Year in Uvalde airs Friday, May 19, at 9:01 p.m. EDT on ABC, next day on Hulu