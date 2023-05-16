ABC Renews “The Conners” and “Not Dead Yet,” Decisions on “The Rookie: Feds” and “Home Economics” Delayed

ABC has renewed two comedy series, The Conners and Not Dead Yet, while decisions on two other series are currently in limbo.
What’s Happening:
- According to Variety, ABC has given series renewals to The Conners and Not Dead Yet.
- This will mark the sixth season for The Conners, while freshman show Not Dead Yet will be back for a second season.
- A spinoff of Roseanne, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson.
- Not Dead Yet follows Nell (Gina Rodriguez), “a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago,” according to the show’s official synopsis. Rodriguez is joined among the cast by Hannah Simone as Sam, Lauren Ash as Lexi, Rick Glassman as Edward, Joshua Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.
- Meanwhile, according to Deadline, decisions have not yet been made regarding The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics, due to uncertainty from the ongoing writers strike.
- ABC has at least until June 30th, when the options on the cast expire, to make a decision, and those options could be extended if needed.
- The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and she works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals.
- Home Economics takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings. The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise.