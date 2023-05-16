Immersive “Elemental” Mall Tour Launches Later This Week

Today marks the official one-month countdown to the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elemental, and not only are tickets now available for pre-order, but a new mall tour based on the film has been announced.

What’s Happening:

An exciting multi-city mall tour that invites fans into the world of Elemental – a stunning locale only Pixar artists could create – kicks off this Friday, May 19, in New York City’s Brookfield Place through May 21.

– a stunning locale only Pixar artists could create – kicks off this Friday, May 19, in New York City’s Brookfield Place through May 21. Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Experience , which hits Chicago (May 26-28), Dallas (June 2-4), Los Angeles (June 10-12), and San Francisco (June 16-18), offers an immersive thematic environment for visitors of all ages.

, which hits Chicago (May 26-28), Dallas (June 2-4), Los Angeles (June 10-12), and San Francisco (June 16-18), offers an immersive thematic environment for visitors of all ages. The tour is set to feature fun film-themed activities like photo and video opportunities, a chance to draw with Pixar artists, a movie-ticket grab in a wind tunnel, plus giveaways and special film content. A new image detailing the tour stops is available to download and share today.

The tour is expected to visit the following malls: Brookfield Place – New York City – 5/19-21 Yorktown Center – Chicago – 5/26-28 Stonebriar Centre – Dallas – 6/2-4 The Americana at Brand – Los Angeles – 6/10-12 Hillsdale Shopping Center – San Francisco – 6/16-18



Pixar Animation Studios’ Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.