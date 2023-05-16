Immersive “Elemental” Mall Tour Launches Later This Week

Today marks the official one-month countdown to the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elemental, and not only are tickets now available for pre-order, but a new mall tour based on the film has been announced.
What’s Happening:
- An exciting multi-city mall tour that invites fans into the world of Elemental – a stunning locale only Pixar artists could create – kicks off this Friday, May 19, in New York City’s Brookfield Place through May 21.
- Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Experience, which hits Chicago (May 26-28), Dallas (June 2-4), Los Angeles (June 10-12), and San Francisco (June 16-18), offers an immersive thematic environment for visitors of all ages.
- The tour is set to feature fun film-themed activities like photo and video opportunities, a chance to draw with Pixar artists, a movie-ticket grab in a wind tunnel, plus giveaways and special film content. A new image detailing the tour stops is available to download and share today.
- The tour is expected to visit the following malls:
- Brookfield Place – New York City – 5/19-21
- Yorktown Center – Chicago – 5/26-28
- Stonebriar Centre – Dallas – 6/2-4
- The Americana at Brand – Los Angeles – 6/10-12
- Hillsdale Shopping Center – San Francisco – 6/16-18
- Pixar Animation Studios’ Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.
- Elemental opens only in theaters on June 16, 2023. Advance tickets are now available for the film, which opens only in theaters in one month on June 16. Tickets can be purchased on Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketing service, or wherever tickets are sold.