ESPN Unveils Marquee Matchups For 2023 College Football Season

During the Disney Company’s Upfront in New York, ESPN unveiled the marquee matchups for the 2023 College Football season, showcasing six of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25.

What’s Happening:

On Tuesday at The Walt Disney Company’s Advertising Upfront in New York, ESPN offered a first look at some of the marquee matchups that will be part of its industry-leading presentation of college football in 2023.

The four premier games that were highlighted feature top rivalries and seven of the sport’s biggest brands – including six teams in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. Kickoff Weekend Continues with Camping World Kickoff

The Labor Day Sunday night showdown (Sept. 3) on ABC Louisiana Kickoff. Week 2 Welcomes Renewed Rivalry Between Texas and Alabama

Future Southeastern Conference foes will face off in primetime on ESPN in Week 2, as Texas and Alabama throw down in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Longhorns lead the overall series, 7-2-1, but the Crimson Tide eked out a last-second victory on the Forty Acres last fall, courtesy of a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to defeat UT, 20-19. Red River Rivalry Returns to ABC in Week 6

The fifth-longest rivalry in college football history resumes October 7 on ABC, as Texas and Oklahoma collide at the Cotton Bowl in the AT&T Red River Showdown. Last year in Dallas, the Longhorns blanked their longtime rivals, 49-0. Clemson and Notre Dame Duel in Death Valley

The Fighting Irish travel south as Notre Dame clashes with Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 4, on ABC. The Tigers lead the overall series, 4-3, but Notre Dame won the Week 10 showdown last season, 35-14.

In addition to unveiling these four marquee matchups coming to ESPN platforms in 2023, the Disney Upfront presentation also featured a special tease looking ahead to 2024 when ESPN and ABC become the exclusive home of the SEC.

The first three weeks of ESPN’s 2023 college football schedule, all special date games and ESPN’s Bowl Season schedule are expected to be revealed on Wednesday, May 31.