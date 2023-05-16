Florida Fifth Grade Teacher Under Investigation After Showing Class Disney’s “Strange World”

According to Variety, a Florida teacher is under investigation for screening Disney’s Strange World, which features an openly gay character, to her fifth grade class.
What’s Happening:
- Fifth grade teacher Jenna Barbee is under investigation by the Florida Department of Education after showing her class Disney’s Strange World, which includes an openly gay character.
- She posted a video to TikTok saying that she is being investigated for indoctrination after showing the film. "Our students had standardized testing all morning. I thought it would be a great time to give them a brain break by showing a movie that related to what we were learning about in school…I chose this movie because it relates to our curriculum."
- Before she showed the movie, Barbee had signed parent permission slips from the students for PG movies.
- She was then reported by board member Shannon Rodriguez of the Hernando County School District Board and a parent of a student in Barbee’s class.
- This complaint is related to Florida legislation that has limited conversations about gender identity or sexual orientation in schools (The Parental Rights in Education Act).
- The school district released a statement saying, "Yesterday, the Disney movie Strange World was shown in your child’s classroom. While not the main plot of the movie, parts of the story involves a male character having and expressing feelings for another male character. In the future, this movie will not be shown. The school administration and the district’s Professional Standards Dept. is currently reviewing the matter to see if further corrective action is required."
- The complaints will be reviewed by an investigator and attorney.