“Loki” Season 2 Set for October Premiere on Disney+, All Episodes of “Echo” Set for November

During Disney’s Upfront presentation today, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let fans know we can expect to see the premiere of Loki season two on October 6 and all episodes of Marvel’s Echo will debut on Disney+ on November 29.

Echo:

Marvel Studios’ Echo will arrive on November 29, 2023 on Disney+, with all episodes dropping onto the streaming platform that day.

The new series tells the origin story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Alaqua Cox will reprise her role as the titular character after bringing her to life in Marvel’s Hawkeye .

. Cox will be joined by Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio who will reprise their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin, respectively.

This will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe live-action series to have all of its episodes debut on the same day.

The number of episodes has not been announced at this time.

Loki:

The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki with arrive on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

Picking up immediately where Season 1 left off, during 2022’s D23 Expo star Tom Hiddleston teased that viewers will find Loki in a familiar, but strange, place. "Loki is back at the TVA, he’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t know who he is." Only time will tell what happens next.

Hiddleston will once again be joined by Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Eugene Cordero.

The last time we saw Loki was in a post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Loki and Mobius investigate Kang the Conqueror.