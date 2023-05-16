Everyone’s An Archeologist with RSVLTS’ Exciting New “Indiana Jones” Collection

You’re going to want to keep your shirt on for this: RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has teamed up with Lucasfilm for a brand new Indiana Jones collection that’s as epic as it sounds! This drop includes eight, yes EIGHT new patterns inspired by Dr. Jones’ documented adventures and you’re not going to want to miss this one.

Indiana Jones is about to set off for another quest of some sort, something about a Dial of Destiny , but first he’s going to need to pack some shirts that can handle the demands of his thrilling lifestyle. Where’s he looking first? RSVLTS of course!

Whether your affinity is limited to certain movies in the series or you embrace them, interdimensional beings and all, you can find plenty of love about this collection.

In addition to RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex button downs, Indy gets the chance to shine on a Breakfast Balls Polo shirt as well as a classy western looking Roper button down (pre-order) that takes the adventure theme seriously.

Six shirt designs are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70). There’s also a Breakfast Balls polo ($70), and Roper button down ($72) with two breast pockets instead of the usual one.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

**The Roper short sleeve shirt is a pre-sale item that will not ship until June 5, 2023 (6/5/2023). This will not delay other items in your order, they will ship separately**

Did You Know?: