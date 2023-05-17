Cast Members Participate In 48th Annual Canoe Races At Walt Disney World

Cast Members at Walt Disney World were able to enjoy a special tradition earlier this morning as part of an annual competition, rowing down the Rivers of America.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Cast Members enjoyed an early sunrise while surrounding the Rivers of America at the Magic Kingdom for a time-tested tradition at the park exclusively for them.
- Hundreds of cast members were able to raise their paddles into the morning sky for the annual Canoe Races of The World (C.R.O.W.).
- Passing by Big Thunder Mountain and circling Tom Sawyer Island, Cast Members teams have been rowing their way downriver in this event that has been around for 48 years, complete with several pre-dawn wake up calls and race around the nearly one-mile waterway normally occupied by the Liberty Square Riverboat.
- Cast Members taking the first trip downriver or seasoned vets get to compete for the fastest time, but if you can’t participate, don’t fret. The only prize given is bragging rights, and the championship paddle for the year.
- Though the Cast Members have been partaking in this tradition for the last 48 years, the canoes have been closed to guests for nearly 30 years, shelving the oars back in 1994.
- That said, guests can still enjoy canoe-based attractions at Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning