Disney+ Subscribers Can Receive Early Access to Indiana Jones Merchandise

To celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the Indiana Jones collection of movies and TV series will be arriving on Disney+ on May 31. There will be some merchandise that Disney+ subscribers can receive early access to.

What’s Happening:

  • Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced at The Walt Disney Company’s Upfronts Presentation that the iconic Indiana Jones movies and series will be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 31.
  • Between May 31 and June 8, US subscribers can get early access to product releases inspired by the adventures you love.
  • During this special window, eligible subscribers can visit www.shopdisney.com/IndianaJones or navigate to the shop tab within the details pages of select Indiana Jones content on Disney+ to scan QR codes or click on a link that will take users directly to the merchandise on shopDisney.
  • Special access will grant Disney+ subscribers early access to products including an Indiana Jones Ear Headband, RSVLTS Apparel, Pin, Funko Pop and more.
  • The Shop tab will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older.
  • Here's some items you can browse until then.

Merchandise:

Crystal Skull – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

  • $250.00

Indiana Jones Staff of Ra Headpiece

  • $75.00

Indiana Jones Button Down Shirt for Adults

  • $64.99

Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll

  • $130.00

Indiana Jones Leather Jacket for Adults

  • $399.00

Raiders of the Lost Ark 40th Anniversary Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt for Adults – Customized

  • $24.99

