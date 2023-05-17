“Moon Knight” and “Incredible Hulk” Foil Variant Covers Coming in July

Following the success of next month’s “Ultimate Invasion #1″ Foil Variant Cover, more upcoming Marvel issues will shine on comic stands with foil variant covers of their own, starting in July with “Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1″ and “Incredible Hulk #181 Facsimile Edition.”

Featuring the comic debut of the Scarlet Scarab, the highly-anticipated “Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1″ will have a dazzling new foil variant cover by superstar artist Pepe Larraz.

“Incredible Hulk #181 Facsimile Edition,” reprinting the groundbreaking first appearance of Wolverine, will feature a brand-new foil edition of legendary artist Herb Tiempe’s iconic cover.

Check out the covers now and inquire with your local comic shop regarding availability.