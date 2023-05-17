Kennedy Space Center Introduces “Afternoon Tea With An Astronaut” Celebrating 40 Years of American Women in Space

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida is ready to celebrate 40 years of American Women in Space with a special new offering debuting next month.
What’s Happening:
- The Visitor’s Complex at the Kennedy Space Center is launching a unique offering next month that will give visitors the chance to enjoy afternoon tea with an astronaut.
- The new offering celebrates the 40th anniversary of American Women in Space, and allows those who participate to enjoy afternoon tea with trailblazing females in the space industry.
- The Visitor’s Complex allows those who purchase the separately ticketed experience to join for an inside chat with an astronaut at 3:30 PM to hear from trailblazing females in the space industry. In this small group setting, enjoy tea, hors d'oeuvres, champagne, and commemorative gifts as they discuss their personal experiences in their fields.
- This separately ticketed event also includes an opportunity to ask your questions in a personalized setting, as well as a private meet and greet.
- More guests are expected to be announced soon, but confirmed special guests include:
- June 15 – Astronauts Anna Fisher & Kathy Thornton
- June 16 – Astronauts Anna Fisher & Kay Hire
- The Woman in Space Afternoon Tea event is $83.00 per person, on top of admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex.
- If you are unable to attend one of these special events, you can also attend the Women in Space panel that takes place at 11:00 AM these days, which is included with admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex.