Starting Today Guests Can Modify Disneyland Resort Park Pass Reservations Without Canceling

If you are going to be visiting the Disneyland Resort, they are rolling out a new feature today when it comes to park reservations.

What’s Happening:

Beginning today May 17, Disneyland Resort will roll out a new feature that will let Guests modify the date and/or park of their theme park reservations on Disneyland.com

Guests using the app will be redirected to the website.

Guests will be able to make modifications to their theme park reservations up to the day of their reservation before they enter the theme park(s) and Magic Key holders will continue to have a one-day modification window.