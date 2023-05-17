“The Creator” Trailer Released by 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios, New Regency, and Entertainment One released a trailer for the epic sci-fi action thriller The Creator, opening in theaters on Friday, September 29.

Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.