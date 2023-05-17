“The Creator” Trailer Released by 20th Century Studios

by |
Tags: , ,

20th Century Studios, New Regency, and Entertainment One released a trailer for the epic sci-fi action thriller The Creator, opening in theaters on Friday, September 29.

  • Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

  • The Creator stars:
    • John David Washington
    • Gemma Chan
    • Ken Watanabe
    • Sturgill Simpson
    • Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
    • Academy Award winner Allison Janney
  • Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.
  • Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.