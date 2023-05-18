Enjoy Breakfast with Peppa Pig This Summer at Peppa Pig Theme Park

This summer, an all-new character dining experience will debut at the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park.
What’s Happening:
- Rise and shine! Mornings this summer will be filled with extra oinks and giggles with the debut of Breakfast with Peppa at the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park!
- This oinktastic NEW experience, available for a limited time Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 9th, includes a specially crafted breakfast menu and exclusive time with Peppa Pig.
- Breakfast with Peppa will be an immersive breakfast experience, designed with little ones in mind, in Miss Rabbit’s Diner.
- The morning starts with a preschooler-friendly buffet featuring a selection of delicious breakfast dishes and treats, including waffles with sugar pearls, fresh fruit, scrambled eggs, and more.
- The all-you-care-to-enjoy meal will also feature new favorites for grown-ups, like chicken apple links, plant-based overnight oats, and a signature breakfast sandwich on a freshly baked and deliciously crusty baguette.
- While enjoying their meal, little ones and their grown-ups will see Peppa and her family for the best tableside hugs and photos.
- Breakfast with Peppa also includes exclusive early ride time on Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, and playtime on the nearby play areas, all before the Park opens to the public!
- Breakfast with Peppa is the perfect first character dining experience for little ones.
- Tickets are now available at PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida.
- Pricing starts at $34.99 per child (ages 2-9) and $44.99 per adult (ages 10 and up). Guests under 2 are free.
- Same-day Park admission or a valid Annual Pass for Peppa Pig Theme Park is also required and sold separately.