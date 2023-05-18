Enjoy Breakfast with Peppa Pig This Summer at Peppa Pig Theme Park

This summer, an all-new character dining experience will debut at the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park.

What’s Happening:

Rise and shine! Mornings this summer will be filled with extra oinks and giggles with the debut of Breakfast with Peppa at the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park!

This oinktastic NEW experience, available for a limited time Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 9th, includes a specially crafted breakfast menu and exclusive time with Peppa Pig.

Breakfast with Peppa will be an immersive breakfast experience, designed with little ones in mind, in Miss Rabbit’s Diner.

The morning starts with a preschooler-friendly buffet featuring a selection of delicious breakfast dishes and treats, including waffles with sugar pearls, fresh fruit, scrambled eggs, and more.

The all-you-care-to-enjoy meal will also feature new favorites for grown-ups, like chicken apple links, plant-based overnight oats, and a signature breakfast sandwich on a freshly baked and deliciously crusty baguette.

While enjoying their meal, little ones and their grown-ups will see Peppa and her family for the best tableside hugs and photos.