“Disney Villains: Maleficent #1” Now Available

Disney Villains: Maleficent #1 is officially in stores, and Dynamite Comics shared incredible images.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Villains: Maleficent #1 is officially available, and check out the cover art by Jae Lee, Soo Lee, Jennifer L Meyer, Rebeca Puebla, and Erica D’Urso.
- Also here is a glimpse inside from writer/artist Soo Lee.
About Disney Villains: Maleficent #1:
- Disney and Dynamite proudly present Maleficent, Queen of the Forbidden Mountain! Her realm is shrouded in darkness, and evil, and full of all things that go bump in the night.
- Her soul is cold, hardened by a lifetime of small-minded wanderers seeking to steal her powers to satisfy their mortal greed.
- Her patience wears thin.
- Her mystical might grows.
- It is a matter only of time before she descends the mountain and unleashes her horrible magic upon the powerless people below.
- A stunning vision of villainy from writer and artist Soo Lee.