Disney Legend Jodi Benson Shares How Her “The Little Mermaid” Premiere Dress Honored the Crew Behind the Animated Classic

Disney Legend Jodi Benson shared photos on her Facebook page from the world premiere of The Little Mermaid and highlighted some of the details of her gown that honored the original film and the crew behind it.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be released to the public in theaters on Friday, May 26, but Jodi Benson shared some photos from the world premiere celebration.

Specifically, she was showing off her beautiful dress from fashion designer Paolo Sebastian.

While the gown looks stunning from afar, the true magic is in the details.

As Benson explains, the dress’s design included lyrics from the film as well as the names of some of the people who worked on the animated classic:

In her post, Benson also expressed how proud she was of actress Halle Bailey.

Jodi Benson’s Post: