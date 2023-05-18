Disney Legend Jodi Benson Shares How Her “The Little Mermaid” Premiere Dress Honored the Crew Behind the Animated Classic

Disney Legend Jodi Benson shared photos on her Facebook page from the world premiere of The Little Mermaid and highlighted some of the details of her gown that honored the original film and the crew behind it.
What's Happening:
- Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be released to the public in theaters on Friday, May 26, but Jodi Benson shared some photos from the world premiere celebration.
- Specifically, she was showing off her beautiful dress from fashion designer Paolo Sebastian.
- While the gown looks stunning from afar, the true magic is in the details.
- As Benson explains, the dress’s design included lyrics from the film as well as the names of some of the people who worked on the animated classic:
- In her post, Benson also expressed how proud she was of actress Halle Bailey.
Jodi Benson’s Post:
- “A dream come true, The World Premiere of The Little Mermaid. So very grateful for an absolutely perfect night to celebrate this stunning film, incredible creative team & amazing cast. Thank you so much to the brilliant @paolo_sebastian for designing this breathtaking gown for me! I was surrounded by my favorites lyrics from my song & the precious names of Howard Ashman, Alan Menken, Pat, Sam, Ken & René. So much love around me. Such a magical night!”
- “What a magical moment! I love you Halle so incredibly proud of you!!!”