Disney Officially Cancels Plans to Move Walt Disney Imagineering to Lake Nona

Disney has officially canceled plans to move Walt Disney Imagineering and other Disney Parks, Experiences and Products employees to Lake Nona in Orlando.
What’s Happening:
- In 2021, Disney announced its intention to move Walt Disney Imagineering and other Disney Parks, Experiences and Products employees from California to Lake Nona, FL.
- This move was met with some backlash from Imagineers who did not want to relocate to Florida.
- As recently as January 2023, we reported on filings made by the company for their proposed 1.8 million square-foot corporate campus.
- Today, in a letter from Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, he revealed that plans to relocate Imagineering are no longer going ahead.
- D’Amaro attributed the decision to considerable changes that have occurred since the project’s announcement, including new leadership and changing business conditions.
- He went on to state that “this was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one.”
- Employees will no longer be asked to relocate, and those that have will be spoken to individually, including the possibility of being moved back.
- D’Amaro then interestingly noted Disney’s plans to invest $17 billion and create 13,000 jobs over the next ten years in Florida, while saying “I hope we’re able to do so.”
- Disney CEO Bob Iger recently implied that Disney may pull its planned investments in Florida, due to the ongoing feud and lawsuit with Governor Ron DeSantis.