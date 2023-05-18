Video: “The Villains of Valley View” Season 2 Wrap Party Red Carpet Interviews

Production has wrapped on the second season of the hit Disney Channel series, The Villains of Valley View, and we were able to chat with some of the cast on the red carpet at their season two wrap party.

Recently, the season two wrap party took place for the hit Disney Channel series, The Villains of Valley View , celebrating the completion of the season.

, celebrating the completion of the season. We were on hand at the wrap party and were able to interview many of the stars of the series, which you can see in the video above.

The Villains of Valley View follows a family of supervillains forced to hide their powers and adopt “normalcy” in suburbia. Currently available to watch on Disney Channel and Disney+

Premiere episodes of The Villains of Valley View, which launched June 3, 2022, on Disney Channel, rank as the #1 Live-Action Cable series with Girls 6-11. The series also ranks as a Top 5 Live-Action Cable series with Kids and Girls 6-11.

In addition to Pappas and Muller-Janssen, returning for season two are series regulars Lucy Davis ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart ( General Hospital ) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Disney Channel’s Under Wraps 2 ) as Colby/Flashform, and Reed Horstmann ( The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia ) as Jake/Chaos.

Season Two arrives on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app on June 15th.