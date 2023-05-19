“GMA” Guest List: “American Idol” Finalists, Michelle Yeoh and More to Appear Week of May 22nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 22nd-27th The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 22nd-27th:

Monday, May 22 Rick Allen (Def Leppard) opens up to Phil Lipof about his brutal attack Dr. Meg Jay (Clinical psychologist; Professor) Julia Louis-Dreyfus ( You Hurt My Feelings ) Ruth E. Carter ( The Art of Ruth E. Carter ) Emily Kaufman (CEO and founder The Travel Mom)

Tuesday, May 23 Zohreen Shah on Asian women’s health American Idol finalists Jaclyn Lee and Cassie Yeung (Culinary social media influencer)

Wednesday, May 24 John Quiñones on the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde shooting Hailee Steinfeld ( Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ) Vanessa Walters ( The Nigerwife )

Thursday, May 25 Juju Chang ( Nightline ) and Michelle Yeoh ( American Born Chinese ) Shameik Moore ( Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ) Becky Worley celebrates Native Hawaiians James Comey ( Central Park West ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 26 Juju Chang and Zohreen Shah celebrate Asian American hero Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the mass shooter at the Lunar New Year Festival Daniel Wu ( American Born Chinese )

Saturday, May 27 All-Asian comedy group Model Majority R&B singer-songwriter Kali Uchis



