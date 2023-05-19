“GMA” Guest List: “American Idol” Finalists, Michelle Yeoh and More to Appear Week of May 22nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 22nd-27th The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 22nd-27th:
- Monday, May 22
- Rick Allen (Def Leppard) opens up to Phil Lipof about his brutal attack
- Dr. Meg Jay (Clinical psychologist; Professor)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (You Hurt My Feelings)
- Ruth E. Carter (The Art of Ruth E. Carter)
- Emily Kaufman (CEO and founder The Travel Mom)
- Tuesday, May 23
- Zohreen Shah on Asian women’s health
- American Idol finalists
- Jaclyn Lee and Cassie Yeung (Culinary social media influencer)
- Wednesday, May 24
- John Quiñones on the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde shooting
- Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
- Vanessa Walters (The Nigerwife)
- Thursday, May 25
- Juju Chang (Nightline) and Michelle Yeoh (American Born Chinese)
- Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
- Becky Worley celebrates Native Hawaiians
- James Comey (Central Park West)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 26
- Juju Chang and Zohreen Shah celebrate Asian American hero Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the mass shooter at the Lunar New Year Festival
- Daniel Wu (American Born Chinese)
- Saturday, May 27
- All-Asian comedy group Model Majority
- R&B singer-songwriter Kali Uchis
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.