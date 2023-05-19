“GMA” Guest List: “American Idol” Finalists, Michelle Yeoh and More to Appear Week of May 22nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 22nd-27th The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 22nd-27th:

  • Monday, May 22
    • Rick Allen (Def Leppard) opens up to Phil Lipof about his brutal attack
    • Dr. Meg Jay (Clinical psychologist; Professor)
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus (You Hurt My Feelings)
    • Ruth E. Carter (The Art of Ruth E. Carter)
    • Emily Kaufman (CEO and founder The Travel Mom)
  • Tuesday, May 23
    • Zohreen Shah on Asian women’s health
    • American Idol finalists
    • Jaclyn Lee and Cassie Yeung (Culinary social media influencer)
  • Wednesday, May 24
  • Thursday, May 25
    • Juju Chang (Nightline) and Michelle Yeoh (American Born Chinese)
    • Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
    • Becky Worley celebrates Native Hawaiians
    • James Comey (Central Park West)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, May 26
    • Juju Chang and Zohreen Shah celebrate Asian American hero Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the mass shooter at the Lunar New Year Festival
    • Daniel Wu (American Born Chinese)
  • Saturday, May 27
    • All-Asian comedy group Model Majority
    • R&B singer-songwriter Kali Uchis

