Official Soundtrack For “The Little Mermaid” Now Available

Ahead of the release of the film, fans can now listen to the official soundtrack from the live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Little Mermaid, which is now available on the largest streaming platforms and on physical media.

What’s Happening:

Triton’s Kingdom Score Part of Your World Performed by Halle Bailey Fathoms Below Performed by Jonah Hauer-King, John Dagleish, Christopher Fairbank, and Ensemble Part of Your World (Reprise) Performed by Halle Bailey Under the Sea Performed by Daveed Diggs and Cast Wild Uncharted Waters Performed by Jonah Hauer-King Poor Unfortunate Souls Performed by Melissa McCarthy For the First Time Performed by Halle Bailey Kiss the Girl Performed by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Ensemble The Scuttlebutt Performed by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs Eric’s Decision Score Vanessa’s Trick Score Part of Your World (Reprise II) Performed by Halle Bailey Kiss the Girl (Island Band Reprise) Score Finale Score

is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters on May 26th, 2023.

What They’re Saying:

Director/producer Rob Marshall: “Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda have written three thrilling new songs and one new reprise for this film, which is kind of amazing. It’s extraordinary actually…I had always wanted to work with Alan, but somehow our paths never crossed. This time they luckily did. And what a joy it was to collaborate with Alan on not only a completely new film score, but also these spectacular new songs. Of course, the idea of moving forward without the late great Howard Ashman was daunting to say the least, but we were fortunate to have my dear and brilliant friend Lin step in as lyricist, with his great respect and love for Howard and the original score.”

Track Listing:

