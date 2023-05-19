“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Jessica Chastain, Hailee Steinfeld and More to Appear Week of May 22nd

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 22nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of May 22nd-26th:

Monday, May 22 Julia Louis-Dreyfus ( You Hurt My Feelings ) Leslie Bibb ( About My Father )

Tuesday, May 23 Vanessa Williams ( Queen of the Universe ) Winner of American Idol American Idol winner’s first performance after their victory!

Wednesday, May 24 Hailee Steinfeld ( Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ) Michael Urie ( Shrinking ) Winner Of Live ’s “American Idol” Encore revealed ( American Idol Top 8 finalist to perform on Live next week)

Thursday, May 25 Jessica Chastain ( George and Tammy ) Performance by American Idol Runner Up Joey Thurman (Minimum effort exercises that provide maximum results)

Friday, May 26 Sebastian Maniscalco ( About My Father )



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.