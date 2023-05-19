New “Hades” Comics Coming Soon from Dynamite

Dynamite Entertainment, a comic book publisher, has announced a new spotlight on another iconic Disney Villain, as writer Elliott Kalan sets Hades out on his very own Greek mythological quest, as the Lord of the Underworld is finally taking center stage.

First appearing in the 1997 classic Hercules during the celebrated "Disney Renaissance" era, the character of Hades rose above standard villainous fare as yet another fan-favorite in the Disney filmography.

during the celebrated "Disney Renaissance" era, the character of Hades rose above standard villainous fare as yet another fan-favorite in the Disney filmography. The character's comedic wit and signature appearance stuck with fans immediately. Now it's time to heat things up with his foray onto the comic book page.

Writer Elliott Kalan is no stranger to comedy, with contributions to Mystery Science Theater 3000 , The Daily Show , and comics like “Spider-Man” and the “X-Men” that have spawned huge memes constantly shared among fans.

, , and comics like “Spider-Man” and the “X-Men” that have spawned huge memes constantly shared among fans. He's bringing that same comedic energy, which he cites as flowing through both his sweat and blood, to this series. Artist Alessandro Ranaldi (Zorro) joins him with a kinetic style and approach to characters that will feel both right in line with the Disney blueprint, yet with a new layer all his own.

In Kalan’s new tale, Hades doesn’t get an invite to the weekly brunch at Mount Olympus — which obviously calls for the complete and total destruction of his fellow deities.

In his mission to make that happen, he must get his devilish hands on the legendary Golden Fleece of Colchis. Because the Fleece happens to be guarded by a dragon and legion of soldiers, the lord of darkness therefore has to round up a ragtag party of minions and allies to accomplish his epic quest.

Readers will meet the spider-girl Arachne, emo singer Orpheus, the childlike brute of the Minotaur, and even winged Icarus. A mismatched group like this is bound to not get along, especially when led by the overconfident and arrogant Hades.

Disney Villains: Hades issues will feature a range of gorgeous covers depicting the titular tempestuous god in all his glory. Karen S. Darboe, Jae Lee, Trish Forstner, Francesco Tomaselli, and Alessandro Ranaldi all have variants for the first issue.

“Hades” is slated for release in August 2023.

What they're saying: