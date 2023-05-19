“Tamron Hall” Guest List: R.K. Russell, Stephen A. Smith and More to Appear Week of May 22nd

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 22nd-26th:

Monday, May 22 – We are the Change Lalah Hathaway and Juan Winans discuss and perform “Now” featuring the late Congressman John Lewis R.K. Russell ( The Yard Between Us: A Memoir of Life, Love and Football ) Dustin Lafont (Founder of non-profit Front Yard Bikes) Maggie Lin (Co-founder of the non-profit, Foster Nation)

Tuesday, May 23 – Tamron’s Road Trip to Los Angeles and Celebrity Family Feud Sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud when Tamron takes on Stephen A. Smith! Stephen A. Smith (on the set of General Hospital ) Meet the Tam Fam member who joined Tamron’s team on Celebrity Family Feud Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, May 24 – You’re Invited to the Cookout! Traevon Narcisse (Shows off his piano skills) Matt Moore aka the “Serial Griller” (Best grilling tips and recipes) Chef Jamika Pessoa (Hosting a chic cookout that won’t break the bank) Tam Fam members battle it out for the best potato salad Performance by Shaggy featuring Kes (“Mood”)

Thursday, May 25 – Your Mind Matters Kevin Smith (His mental health journey and dealing with past childhood trauma) Will Downing (His mission to raise awareness surrounding mental well-being and suicide prevention; meaning behind his new song, “Till We Meet Again”)

Friday, May 26 – Love to Love You Kelsy Dominick Hall (“DiDomenico Design”)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.