Make-A-Wish Family Gets a Hero’s Welcome at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

A three-year-old boy named Colton and his family recently visited the Disneyland Resort from their home in Oregon thanks to a Make-A-Wish trip following a lifesaving bone marrow transplant for the young boy. Marvel shared a look at Colton’s visit to Avengers Campus.

Colton’s favorite Avengers is Iron Man and Cast Members helped him come face to face with the Marvel hero.

Guest Relations Cast Members arranged for Colton and his family to stop by later in the afternoon to meet Iron Man in Avengers Campus, but he wasn’t the only Avenger who showed up.

Colton and his family got to meet Iron Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Gamora, and more in Avengers Campus.

Colton, who was dressed as Iron Man himself, was named an honorary Super Hero.