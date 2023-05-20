“Marvel Unleashed” to Introduce New Canine Hero D-Dog

The Marvel Universe already has plenty of super animals saving the day and it’s about to get one more. Marvel shared a first look at the new canine hero who will be introduced in the upcoming “Marvel Unleashed #1.”

When one of their own goes missing, the super pets of the Marvel Universe will do whatever it takes to get him back.

In their upcoming four-issue miniseries “Marvel Unleashed,” writer Kyle Starks and artist Jesús Hervás will tell a hair-raising tale filled with friendship, ferocity, and fur-flying fights.

When Kraven the Hunter abducts Black Bolt's teleporting dog Lockjaw at the same time a local scientist mixed up with A.I.M. goes missing, Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Cat Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog, and their scrappy new ally D-Dog will swoop in to save the day.