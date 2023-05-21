Marvel Shares Details on How Rocket and Groot Were Animated for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now and Marvel has shared a new video giving some insight on the work that went into animating two of the team’s most beloved characters: Rocket and Groot.

The new video features Agent M himself, Ryan Penagos, interviewing visual effects supervisor Stephane Ceretti.

Ceretti explains that they did not use motion capture for this film, but rather they did a reference shoot with the actors before the characters were hand animated.

The video features plenty of shots of Sean Gunn, who also plays Kraglin in the film, acting as a reference for Rocket.

The attention to detail and amount of work that went into animating these characters is evident in they Ceretti explains some of the process: “We have a lot of shots that are like close-ups on their eyes and there’s a lot of emotion going so we really worked on the detail of the pupil, the iris, everything [in] the eyes. The way the eyelids are kind of pushing, opening, the color, the level of darkness around the eyes, the wetness in the eyes.”

Check out this new video below to see how Rocket and Groot were created for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: