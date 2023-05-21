Marvel Shares Details on How Rocket and Groot Were Animated for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now and Marvel has shared a new video giving some insight on the work that went into animating two of the team’s most beloved characters: Rocket and Groot.
- The new video features Agent M himself, Ryan Penagos, interviewing visual effects supervisor Stephane Ceretti.
- Ceretti explains that they did not use motion capture for this film, but rather they did a reference shoot with the actors before the characters were hand animated.
- The video features plenty of shots of Sean Gunn, who also plays Kraglin in the film, acting as a reference for Rocket.
- The attention to detail and amount of work that went into animating these characters is evident in they Ceretti explains some of the process:
- “We have a lot of shots that are like close-ups on their eyes and there’s a lot of emotion going so we really worked on the detail of the pupil, the iris, everything [in] the eyes. The way the eyelids are kind of pushing, opening, the color, the level of darkness around the eyes, the wetness in the eyes.”
- Check out this new video below to see how Rocket and Groot were created for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters. Check out Benji’s review of the film here.