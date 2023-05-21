Wanda Maximoff and Agatha Harkness Clash in First Look at “Scarlet Witch Annual #1”

Agatha Harkness has a new lease on life, and she's using that against the Marvel Universe and her famous protégée Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming “Scarlet Witch Annual #1.” Marvel shared this first look at the new comic.

Written by Steve Orlando with art by Carlos Nieto, “Scarlet Witch Annual #1″ finds Agatha meeting up with Wanda for the first time since her rejuvenation in “Midnight Suns.”

However, when Agatha learns that Wanda recently absorbed Chthon, she sets out to teach her star pupil a lesson… only to discover Wanda is no longer the meek student she remembers.

The battle that ensues will set the stage for “Contest of Chaos,” an interconnected saga that will unravel across eight Annuals starting this August.

In a special first look at “Scarlet Witch Annual #1,” Agatha makes a dramatic entrance when she stops by Wanda's Emporium for the first time.

She sits down for a cup of tea with Wanda, who comes to a startling realization that gives her pause.

On one page, Wanda and Agatha engage in a highflying battle above a pirate ship, while they crash land on the Living Tribunal's shoulder in another.

Finally, the duo split a piece of pizza as they enjoy a stroll down a busy sidewalk.

Check out Russell Dauterman’s “Scarlet Witch Annual #1″ cover, Jim Cheung’s variant cover and some interior pages below: