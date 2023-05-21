Wanda Maximoff and Agatha Harkness Clash in First Look at “Scarlet Witch Annual #1”

Agatha Harkness has a new lease on life, and she's using that against the Marvel Universe and her famous protégée Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming “Scarlet Witch Annual #1.” Marvel shared this first look at the new comic.
- Written by Steve Orlando with art by Carlos Nieto, “Scarlet Witch Annual #1″ finds Agatha meeting up with Wanda for the first time since her rejuvenation in “Midnight Suns.”
- However, when Agatha learns that Wanda recently absorbed Chthon, she sets out to teach her star pupil a lesson… only to discover Wanda is no longer the meek student she remembers.
- The battle that ensues will set the stage for “Contest of Chaos,” an interconnected saga that will unravel across eight Annuals starting this August.
- In a special first look at “Scarlet Witch Annual #1,” Agatha makes a dramatic entrance when she stops by Wanda's Emporium for the first time.
- She sits down for a cup of tea with Wanda, who comes to a startling realization that gives her pause.
- On one page, Wanda and Agatha engage in a highflying battle above a pirate ship, while they crash land on the Living Tribunal's shoulder in another.
- Finally, the duo split a piece of pizza as they enjoy a stroll down a busy sidewalk.
- Check out Russell Dauterman’s “Scarlet Witch Annual #1″ cover, Jim Cheung’s variant cover and some interior pages below:
- Be there when “Contest of Chaos” launches in “Scarlet Witch Annual #1,” on sale June 21.