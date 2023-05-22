Her Universe Travels “Across the Spider-Verse” with New Apparel Inspired by Miles, Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099

Let’s face it, we could all use some Marvel fashion in our wardrobes and Her Universe has an awesome selection of apparel inspired by the upcoming animated film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Do you relate more to Spider-Gwen or Miles Morales? Perhaps you’re the Scarlet Spider at heart or even Spider-Man 2099; either way, you can dress like your favorite web slinger from the Spider-Verse thanks to Her Universe

The fan-forward fashion brand is taking us with them on an adventure through a new collection that’s as cool as the Spider-heroes who inspired it.

Naturally Miles gets the most love with several styles for men and women featuring his spider logo; Gwen Stacy shows up on on a hoodie and matching leggings mini backpack respectively

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collection is available now at Her Universe Hot Topic

collection is Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Our Universe Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Miles Varsity Jacket

Our Universe Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Miles Morales Hoodie

Our Universe Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Scarlet Spider Sleeveless Hoodie

Our Universe Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Spider-Punk Moto Vest | Hot Topic

Our Universe Marvel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) comes to theaters on June 2, 2023