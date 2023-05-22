Searchlight Pictures’ “Chevalier” Digital Release Coming June 16

Searchlight Pictures’ universally acclaimed Chevalier will be available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and Movies Anywhere on June 16.

A riveting exploration of the life and work of composer Joseph Bologne, this extraordinary film has been described as “a visually captivating take on a musical genius,” “a wildly entertaining ride” and “captivating, moving, and poignant.”

It is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and fans can discover the untold story of Bologne with the exclusive behind-the-scenes “Chevalier: Note By Note” bonus content.

About Chevalier:

Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

Bonus Features:

Chevalier: Note By Note – Discover the untold story of Joseph Bologne, an incredibly talented violinist and composer. In this piece we hear from filmmakers, cast and crew on their journey from discovering this hidden historical figure to bringing his story to life. (TRT 15:49)

The Cast:

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Chevalier

Samara Weaving as Marie-Josephine

Lucy Boynton as Marie Antoinette

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Nanon

Marton Csokas as Marquis De Montalembert

Alex Fitzalan as Philippe

Minnie Driver as La Guimard

Directed by:

Stephen Williams

Produced by:

Ed Guiney

Andrew Lowe

Stefani Robinson

Dianne McGunigle

Screenplay by: