Sixth Edition of “Disney A to Z” Now Available for Pre-Order in Celebration of Disney100

In celebration of Disney100, the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, a sixth edition of Disney A to Z: The Official Encyclopedia is now available for pre-order.

If you’re curious about The Walt Disney Company, this comprehensive, newly revised and updated encyclopedia is your one-stop guide.

Filled with significant achievements, short biographies, historic dates, and tons of trivia-worthy tidbits and anecdotes, this newly updated collection covers all things Disney—from A to Z—through more than nine thousand entries and two hundred images across more than a thousand pages.

The sixth edition includes all the major Disney theme park attractions, restaurants, and shows; summaries of ABC Disney+ Marvel

You can pre-order your copy of the sixth edition of Disney A to Z: The Official Encyclopedia on Amazon

on The new book will be released on September 26th, 2023.