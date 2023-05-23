Disney Cruise Line Gives Back to Bahamian Community In Partnership With Agricultural Development Organization And Ranfurly Homes For Children

Disney Cruise Line is once again giving back to the Bahamian community as they get ready to open their new island destination, Lighthouse Point, this time by teaching children how to plant their own vegetables!

What’s Happening:

Disney's newest island destination at Lighthouse Point in Eleuthera opening next summer

While the Disney Wish was in port in Nassau, The Bahamas, Disney Wish crew members teamed up with community organizations to build a backyard garden for a local non-profit foster care organization, the Ranfurly Homes for Children.

Now, the children living there can be inspired to grow and enjoy their own vegetables.

Disney Cruise Line collaborated with the Agricultural Development Organization (ADO) and other community partners to launch the new Community Farming project supporting youth gardening programs across The Bahamas.

Crew members, the ADO team and children living at the Ranfurly Homes for Children worked together to build a shade house, garden beds and plant a variety of vegetables, including peppers, cabbage, beets as well as basil and other spices.

Disney Cruise Line has supported the Ranfurly Homes for Children in a variety of ways. During the holidays, Disney Wish crew joined Captain Mickey Mouse at the foster care organization to bring holiday cheer, distribute gifts and spend time with the children. In addition, the kids recently had the opportunity to board the Disney Wish for a special ship tour and the chance to learn from the captain and other crew members about their roles onboard.

Disney Cruise Line has also committed a financial donation to help support the Community Farming Project’s development of backyard farms in schools in Abaco, near where Castaway Cay (Disney’s original private island) is located, and in Eleuthera, where Disney Cruise Line is creating a new island destination at Lighthouse Point, opening summer 2024.

At Lighthouse Point, families will enjoy a day of fun in the sun as they relax on pristine beaches, embark on active adventures and discover the magic of Bahamian storytelling alongside favorite Disney characters. Much like Disney’s cruise ships and private island of Castaway Cay, Lighthouse Point will offer activities and areas for every age group.

What They’re Saying:

Mary, an entertainment crew member aboard the Disney Wish: “It was amazing to be here and be able to give back to the kids who live at the Ranfurly Homes for Children. We got to work with some of the children and build something together which was special.”

