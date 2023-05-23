More of the Spider-Verse Will Be Uncovered in Fortnite

Although Spider-Man is no stranger to Fortnite, there is more of his world that is about to be revealed. Fortnite shared all the details on their website.

What's Happening:

Spider-Man may be no stranger to Fortnite, but there’s more to the Spider-Verse to be uncovered.

Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters are back in Fortnite Battle Royale, with a new Miles Morales look and now called the Spider-Verse Web-Shooters.

Use these web-shooters to complete the Spidey-themed Week 11 Quests.

Swing Around Some More: The Spider-Verse Web-Shooters

Get swinging again in Battle Royale with Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters.

This time matching Miles Morales’ suit, these web-shooters are now known as the Spider-Verse Web-Shooters.

Find them from the ground or exchange Bars for them from Spider-Gwen.

The Spider-Verse Web-Shooters will come in handy for the Week 11 Quests in Battle Royale.

Most of these Quests reward XP, while one of them rewards the Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Lobby Track.

This Lobby Track features a song from the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film.

Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099

Two new friendly neighborhood Spider-Men, along with matching accessories, are available now in the Item Shop:

Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

The Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit comes with the masked Earth 1610 alt Style and includes the Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling. Also available in the Shop, perform a pork chop with the Spider-Ham's Mallet Pickaxe.

Get hammy and go whammy: Spider-Ham’s Mallet Pickaxe has the built-in Put 'er There Emote.

Spider-Man 2099

Included with the Spider-Man 2099 Outfit is the 2099 Web Cape Back Bling, fresh from the future. (This Back Bling is reactive — watch it dematerialize when you go DBNO!)

If you’re wanting to splice n’ dice, the dual-wield 928 Axes Pickaxe is also available in the Shop.

Get Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099 in the Across the Spider-Verse Bundle