ABC Owned Television Stations Announces New Hulu Documentary “Our America: Mental State”

ABC Owned Television Stations have announced a new original documentary, Our America: Mental State, which will premiere Friday, May 26th on Hulu and across the eight ABC Owned Television Stations.

The one-hour documentary further continues the story from ABC30/KFSN’s award-winning five-part documentary series A Critical State of Mind: A Look into California’s Mental Health , examining the state of mental health in America, looking inside the lives of those who suffer, the stigma associated with mental illness, organizations making a difference, and those standing up to give hope.

The documentary explores five key areas: The state of mental health in America — One in five adults in the United States is diagnosed with a mental disorder every year, with one in 10 children facing serious emotional disturbance. Despite cries for help and a pandemic that has brought to light these struggles, there are not enough mental health providers to help those in need and an insurance system that's too complicated to navigate. How did we get here, and what needs to change? Stigma — A look at the issues stigma creates and how we can break free of the misconceptions of mental illness. Speaking up — Would you be able to recognize someone struggling with mental health? The mother of a high school football star who died by suicide is speaking up and using her trauma to help others. Built from the ground up — A lack of mental health providers for children and adults can have dire consequences later in life. Experts agree that early prevention is crucial in staving off future issues. Meet the people building access to care for everyone from the ground up. Change — Experts agree that early prevention can tremendously help anyone going through a mental health crisis. Dr. Felipe Mercado, an advocate and former drug addict, knew his life could have been different had someone intervened when he was younger. Hear his story and how he is determined to make a change by training the next generation of mental health experts.



The ABC Owned Television Stations, which collectively reach 23% of households across all U.S. television, have made a commitment to producing high-impact content representing various voices within communities and newsrooms across the country. Our America: Mental State will aim to inform and support those suffering from and affected by mental illness.

Our America: Mental State will be available on Hulu beginning Friday, May 26th, and will air as follows across the eight ABC Owned Television Stations and on ABC's award-winning Localish Network:

Saturday, May 27th

ABC7/WABC-TV New York at 1:00 p.m. EDT

6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia at 2:00 p.m. EDT

ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday, May 28th

ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston at 12:30 a.m. CDT

ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco at 10:00 p.m. PDT

ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles at 11:30 a.m. PDT

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago at 1:00 p.m. CDT

Monday, May 29th

Localish Network at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday June 4th

ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno at 10:30 p.m. PDT

Monday, June 5th

ABC Localish at 8:00 p.m. EDT