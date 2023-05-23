Trailer and Key Art Released for Onyx Collective’s Series “Searching For Soul Food”

The trailer and key art for Searching For Soul Food has been released. The series will premiere all episodes on June 2, 2023, on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Check out the official trailer and key art for Hulu’s food and travel series, Searching For Soul Food.
  • The series will premiere all episodes on June 2, 2023, on Hulu.
  • Searching For Soul Food follows rock star celebrity chef, Alisa Reynolds, as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world.
  • As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her.
  • The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.

Credits: 

  • Searching for Soul Food is directed by Rodney Lucas and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes and Ali Brown.
  • Traci Curry also executive produces and serves as showrunner.
  • Searching for Soul Food is produced by Woodman Park Productions (an All3Media America Company), De La Revolucion and Ventureland.
