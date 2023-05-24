Gameplay Footage, New Details Revealed for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

During today’s PlayStation Showcase 2023, Marvel fans got an exciting first look at some gameplay from the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel shared some new details on the game as well.

The new 12-minute video is the first-ever gameplay footage from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 .

. The video features Kraven the Hunter, who appears to serve as the game’s primary antagonist, as well as the Lizard and Peter Parker in his symbiote Spider-Man suit.

Check out the gameplay below:

Marvel shared additional details on the game, including some insights from Aaron Jason Espinoza, Senior Community Manager at Insomniac Games. "This version makes his debut appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and he’s in search of an equal. That spells bad news for the inhabitants of Marvel’s New York including a rogue’s gallery of villains and the Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Between the start of Kraven’s Great Hunt and an all-new Symbiote threat to Earth-1048, our heroes have their work cut out for them."

Things heat up quickly when Kraven's Hunters, a new enemy faction, are in pursuit of Dr. Curt Connors, AKA The Lizard, and Peter needs to stop him. The story opens at Connors' home across the East River in Queens, one of the all-new playable and explorable boroughs being introduced in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

As for the symbiote suit, Spider-Man has some new tricks up his sleeve. We're no stranger to Spider-Man knocking heads, but never like this: he's much more aggressive and punches certainly aren't being pulled. Symbiote tendrils aggrandize Spider-Man's silhouette, slamming foes against hard surfaces, dealing no mercy to Kraven's Hunters. Espinoza adds, "My advice: get cozy with the L1 button because you're gonna love it."

New combat abilities can neutralize the new headstrong opponents with a little finesse. Strike back with aggressive parries to gain the upper-hand, or cast a web to shunt enemies between a hard place and a harder place. You can also activate a classic dodge to get out of danger—but don’t get too comfortable; some attacks can’t simply be dodged and will require a parry to properly evade them! .

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features not one but two playable Spider-Heroes, as Miles Morales returns in the sequel and is a key player in the story. In this demo, Miles is in Harlem hot on Lizard’s tail. Speed is of the essence in more ways than one.

First, get a glimpse at the near-instant switching between both our playable Spider-Men. And if that wasn't enough, traversal gets a significant speed boost in Marvel's Spider-Man 2! Cue the Web Wings, which can be deployed by either Spider-Man to move about the city swiftly and urgently.

! Cue the Web Wings, which can be deployed by either Spider-Man to move about the city swiftly and urgently. Use wind tunnels between skylines to move with haste and behold the capabilities of the PS5 console’s SSD as you soar above the concrete jungle, zipping past all manner of cars, buildings, and people (and pigeons). If you thought traversal in the first two games was exhilarating, just wait until you experience it firsthand in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

After a brief flight across town, Miles has tracked Connors inside the Harlem Fish Market. By the looks of it, Kraven’s hunters are making a move on him, so it’s time to clear them out.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man fashion, players can approach encounters with stealth or fists of fury, or both. Regardless of your approach, there are new gadgets and abilities that complement different playstyles. One of the most exciting new gadgets is the Web Line, a new way to sneak around the environment to get the drop on enemies. Cast a line over a couple of Hunters and watch as Spider-Man performs a dual takedown…a Marvel’s Spider-Man first!

Like his mentor before him, Miles Morales also has some new abilities and gadgets at his disposal. On the gadget front, we see the Web Grabber, a new gadget that pulls enemies together to an isolated spot. This allows Miles to chain one of his new abilities, the Thunder Burst, unleashing an electrifying ground-pound against a group of foes. You also see a glimpse of the Chain Lightning ability, which has a shocking radius of effect on any nearby enemies.

Between Peter’s new Symbiote abilities and Miles’ newfound blue bioelectric powers, each Spider-Man has their own unique set of skills that can be upgraded via an all-new individual Skill Tree. Our heroes share technology and train together, too, so a shared Skill Tree offers parallel upgrades for both.