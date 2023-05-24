Fantasy Flash Sale: 40% Off Select Pins

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 40% Off Select Pins.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today shopDisney is offering 40% Off Select Pins including dated pins, the Food-D series, blind box sets, and a pin trading starter set.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Pin Trading Starter Set 2023
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Dated Pins
Dr. Lucille Krunklehorn-Robinson Doctors' Day 2023 Pin – Meet the Robinsons – Limited Release
Chip 'n Dale St. Patrick's Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release
Mickey Mouse and Friends Spinner Pin 2023
Greedo Star Wars Day "May the 4th Be With You" 2023 Pin – Limited Release
Disney
Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar Pin Set – Disney100 – Limited Release
The Lion King "I Just Can't Wait to be King" Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release
Figaro Pin – Pinocchio – Food-D's – Limited Edition
Marvel
Miles Morales Artist Series Pin by Mateus Manhanini – Limited Release
Star Wars
Grand Moff Tarkin Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release
Star Wars Hoth Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release
Walrus Man Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release
Darth Vader and Snowtroopers Hoth Pin – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Limited Release
Well there you have it! Drinkware showcasing beloved characters is sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.