Fantasy Flash Sale: 40% Off Select Pins

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 40% Off Select Pins.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today shopDisney is offering 40% Off Select Pins

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pin Trading Starter Set 2023

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Dated Pins

Dr. Lucille Krunklehorn-Robinson Doctors' Day 2023 Pin – Meet the Robinsons – Limited Release

Chip 'n Dale St. Patrick's Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse and Friends Spinner Pin 2023

Greedo Star Wars Day "May the 4th Be With You" 2023 Pin – Limited Release

Disney

Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar Pin Set – Disney100 – Limited Release

The Lion King "I Just Can't Wait to be King" Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Walt Disney World Logo Pin

Encanto Pin Set

Figaro Pin – Pinocchio – Food-D's – Limited Edition

Marvel

Miles Morales Artist Series Pin by Mateus Manhanini – Limited Release

Loki Cast Pin

Star Wars

Grand Moff Tarkin Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Star Wars Hoth Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Walrus Man Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Darth Vader and Snowtroopers Hoth Pin – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Limited Release

Well there you have it! Drinkware showcasing beloved characters is sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.