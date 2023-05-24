Summer Day Camps Taking Place at SeaWorld Orlando

Summer is right around the corner, and you may be looking for some fun activities for your kids. SeaWorld Orlando has a list of summer day camps for those in preschool through 12th grade.

What's Happening:

If you're looking for a fun activity for your child or teen this summer, SeaWorld Orlando's summer day camps may be the perfect fit.

These camps offer fun, educational, and quality experiences with superior safety standards and low counselor-to-camper ratios.

Counselors are well trained and caring to help make sure that it is an action-packed, fun, and educational time for all.

To sign up or find all the additional details, it can be found on SeaWorld Orlando's official website

Preschool:

Come along on an animal adaptation adventure!

You and your preschooler (ages 3-4) will have the opportunity to discover animals in a whole new way.

Spend quality time together as you work with each other to create crafts, visit animals, and make new friends.

Grades K to 1:

Use all five of your senses to uncover what we have in common with ocean animals.

Grades 2 to 3:

You’ll work up an appetite for fun during this week-long venture into the smorgasbord of the sea.

Grades 4 to 5:

Have you ever wondered how SeaWorld trainers teach dolphins to leap high into the sky or how we weigh our heaviest killer whales?

Grades 6 to 8:

Get ready to dive fins first into the world of marine biology.

Grades 9 to 12