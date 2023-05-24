Summer Day Camps Taking Place at SeaWorld Orlando

Summer is right around the corner, and you may be looking for some fun activities for your kids. SeaWorld Orlando has a list of summer day camps for those in preschool through 12th grade.
What's Happening:
- If you're looking for a fun activity for your child or teen this summer, SeaWorld Orlando's summer day camps may be the perfect fit.
- These camps offer fun, educational, and quality experiences with superior safety standards and low counselor-to-camper ratios.
- Counselors are well trained and caring to help make sure that it is an action-packed, fun, and educational time for all.
- To sign up or find all the additional details, it can be found on SeaWorld Orlando's official website.
Preschool:
- Come along on an animal adaptation adventure!
- You and your preschooler (ages 3-4) will have the opportunity to discover animals in a whole new way.
- Spend quality time together as you work with each other to create crafts, visit animals, and make new friends.
Grades K to 1:
- Use all five of your senses to uncover what we have in common with ocean animals.
Grades 2 to 3:
- You’ll work up an appetite for fun during this week-long venture into the smorgasbord of the sea.
Grades 4 to 5:
- Have you ever wondered how SeaWorld trainers teach dolphins to leap high into the sky or how we weigh our heaviest killer whales?
Grades 6 to 8:
- Get ready to dive fins first into the world of marine biology.
Grades 9 to 12
- Thinking about diving into the Marine Biology field after high school? Look no further!
- Marine Science Academy at SeaWorld Orlando is the perfect place for you.