Disney Cruise Line is Looking for Musicians for Pixar Day at Sea

If you are a musician who loves cruising, this could be the perfect fit for you. Currently, Disney Cruise Line is accepting online auditions of musicians for Pixar Day at Sea.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line Entertainment is currently accepting video submissions for a Guitarist and Pianist to perform in offerings related to Pixar Day at Sea.

Candidates should have availability for rehearsals in November and/or December 2023 and onboard contract from January 2024 to mid-March 2024.

Benefits include competitive pay, travel, room & board in a crew cabin (one single crew cabin for each role), and elevated onboard privileges.

This is an online submission and you will be required to create a profile. You can do so by clicking here

Deadline to submit is Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Seeking the Following Role:

Guitarist:

A performer who is a verbose singer/guitarist with commanding stage presence to be an integral part of Hey Howdy Breakfast with Woody and Friends based on Disney/Pixar's Toy Story franchise.

Must be proficient in a variety of musical styles with emphasis on Western folk ballads.

Musical theater experience is a plus as performances will include line memorization, improv hosting, and simple blocking movement.

Ability to read music and charts is highly preferred.

Strong familiarization with Disney songs is a must.

In addition to produced performances, performer will be asked to perform regularly in other venues around the ship – playing personally-curated set lists that include Top 40 and more.

Performer should be prepared to perform up to a maximum of 3 hours per day, 6 days per week for the entire length of contract.

Jazz Pianist:

A pianist inspired by the character of Joe Gardner from Disney/Pixar’s Soul

Must have extremely strong jazz musicianship skills.

Must possess the ability to improv extensively.

Ability to read music and charts is highly preferred.

Strong familiarization with Disney songs is a must, especially Disney songs in a jazz style.

In addition to produced performances, performer will be asked to perform regularly in other venues around the ship.

Performer should be prepared to perform up to a maximum of 3 hours per day, 6 days per week for the entire length of contract.

Submission Instructions: Interested individuals should prepare a video with the following:

Guitarist:

A brief introduction yourself and experience (30 seconds max)

A 2-3 minute demo video featuring short musical selections including: Western folk ballads and other selections of your choice (such as Latin, Top 40, or other).

Pianist:

A brief introduction yourself and experience (30 seconds max)

A 2-3 minute demo video featuring short jazz selections in the style of Disney and Pixar’s Soul.

Please do not submit musical groups outside of the description.