Disney Cruise Line is Looking for Musicians for Pixar Day at Sea

If you are a musician who loves cruising, this could be the perfect fit for you. Currently, Disney Cruise Line is accepting online auditions of musicians for Pixar Day at Sea.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Cruise Line Entertainment is currently accepting video submissions for a Guitarist and Pianist to perform in offerings related to Pixar Day at Sea.
  • Candidates should have availability for rehearsals in November and/or December 2023 and onboard contract from January 2024 to mid-March 2024.  
  • Benefits include competitive pay, travel, room & board in a crew cabin (one single crew cabin for each role), and elevated onboard privileges.
  • This is an online submission and you will be required to create a profile. You can do so by clicking here.
  • Deadline to submit is Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Seeking the Following Role:

Guitarist:

  • A performer who is a verbose singer/guitarist with commanding stage presence to be an integral part of Hey Howdy Breakfast with Woody and Friends based on Disney/Pixar's Toy Story franchise.  
  • Must be proficient in a variety of musical styles with emphasis on Western folk ballads.  
  • Musical theater experience is a plus as performances will include line memorization, improv hosting, and simple blocking movement.  
  • Ability to read music and charts is highly preferred.  
  • Strong familiarization with Disney songs is a must.  
  • In addition to produced performances, performer will be asked to perform regularly in other venues around the ship – playing personally-curated set lists that include Top 40 and more.  
  • Performer should be prepared to perform up to a maximum of 3 hours per day, 6 days per week for the entire length of contract.

Jazz Pianist: 

  • A pianist inspired by the character of Joe Gardner from Disney/Pixar’s Soul.  
  • Must have extremely strong jazz musicianship skills.  
  • Must possess the ability to improv extensively.  
  • Ability to read music and charts is highly preferred.
  • Strong familiarization with Disney songs is a must, especially Disney songs in a jazz style.
  •  In addition to produced performances, performer will be asked to perform regularly in other venues around the ship.  
  • Performer should be prepared to perform up to a maximum of 3 hours per day, 6 days per week for the entire length of contract.

Submission Instructions: Interested individuals should prepare a video with the following:

Guitarist:

  • A brief introduction yourself and experience (30 seconds max)
  • A 2-3 minute demo video featuring short musical selections including: Western folk ballads and other selections of your choice (such as Latin, Top 40, or other).

Pianist:

  • A brief introduction yourself and experience (30 seconds max)
  • A 2-3 minute demo video featuring short jazz selections in the style of Disney and Pixar’s Soul.
  • Please do not submit musical groups outside of the description.

