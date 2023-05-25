Enjoy Free Shipping On Any Size Order at shopDisney

Father’s Day is just around the corner and summer is almost here so let’s go shopping! Today only, guests can take advantage of Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney no matter how much they spend.
- We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- Father’s Day is coming up soon (June 18) and there’s still time to get magical gifts for Dad! And don’t forget you can join the Disney100 celebration too with the Decades 1950s Collection that’s available now.
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, New
Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales Talking Action Figure Set
Millennium Falcon Pin – Star Wars – Disney Pride Collection
Finding Nemo Seagulls "Mine" RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Kids with KUNUFLEX
Minnie Mouse Churro Ear Headband for Adults
Ghost-Spider Pullover Top for Women – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Disney twenty-three 2023 Summer Issue – Variant Cover – Haunted Mansion
Father’s Day Gifts
"There Is No Try" Tie Clip – Star Wars
Disney100
Art of Coloring: Disney 100 Years of Wonder – 100 Images to Inspire Creativity Book
LEGO Disney Celebration Train 43212 – Disney100
Alice in Wonderland MagicBand+ – Disney 100 – Limited Edition
Peter Pan Figure Play Set – Disney100
Twice Upon A Year Sale
Make the most of Free Shipping when you shop Disney’s biggest biannual sale. Save up to 40% on hundreds of great Disney essentials for home, vacation, play and more.
Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve Fashion T-Shirt for Women
Mickey Mouse and Friends Cardboard Quick Mart
The Aristocats Napkin Set by Ann Shen
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Loungefly Wallet
Disney Critters Cooler Tote Bag
Barely Necessities Picks
Ariel Dive Chest Play Set – The Little Mermaid
Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney Pride Collection
Disney Parks Puzzle by Joey Chou
Mirabel & Bruno Petite Storytelling Gift Set – Encanto
Jasmine Swim Set for Girls – Aladdin
