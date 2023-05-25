“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” Will Begin Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ July 5th

Disney+ has announced that Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will debut on July 5 exclusively on their streaming service.

What's Happening:

In celebration, the key art for the 10-part collection of original animated short films was also released.

The artwork is an original illustration by Nigerian artist and director Shofela Coker, the creator of the short film Moremi.

About Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire:

Featuring stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire promises to take viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen.

The action-packed animated anthology draws on the continent's rich and diverse histories and cultures to present 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories featuring bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

The 10 Films Are:

Stardust (Ahmed Teilab, Egypt)

(Ahmed Teilab, Egypt) Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer (Simangaliso Panda Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa),

(Simangaliso Panda Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa), Hatima (Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa)

(Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa) Enkai (Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya)

(Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya) Moremi (Shofela Coker, Nigeria)

(Shofela Coker, Nigeria) Surf Sangoma (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa)

(Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa) Mukudzei (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe)

(Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe) First Totem Problems (Tshepo Moche, South Africa)

(Tshepo Moche, South Africa) Herderboy (Raymond Malinga, Uganda)

(Raymond Malinga, Uganda) You Give Me Heart (Lesego Vorster, South Africa)

Cast:

Florence Kasumba ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever )

) Kehinde Bankole (B lood Sisters )

) Pearl Thusi ( Queen Sono )

) Hakeem Kae-Kazim ( Hotel Rwanda, Godzilla vs. Kong )

) Sheila Munyiva ( Rafiki )

) Stycie Waweru ( Supa Modo, Supa Sema )

) Candice Modiselle ( Generations: The Legacy )

) Lillian Dube ( Soul City )

) Clementine Mosimane ( Poppie Nongena )

) Mandisa Nduna (Blood Psalms)

Comedians:

Tumi Morake ( Seriously Single )

) Sne Dladla “ Black Tax )

) Tyson Ngubeni (A Royal Surprise)

Rappers:

Nasty C ( Blood & Water )

) Gigi Lamayne (Temptation Island: South Africa)