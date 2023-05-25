“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” Will Begin Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ July 5th

Disney+ has announced that Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will debut on July 5 exclusively on their streaming service.

What's Happening:

  • As the world recognizes Africa Day today, Disney+ announced that Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will premiere exclusively on Wednesday, July 5 on Disney+.
  • In celebration, the key art for the 10-part collection of original animated short films was also released.
  • The artwork is an original illustration by Nigerian artist and director Shofela Coker, the creator of the short film Moremi.

About Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire:

  • Featuring stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire promises to take viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen.
  • The action-packed animated anthology draws on the continent’s rich and diverse histories and cultures to present 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories featuring bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

The 10 Films Are:

  • Stardust (Ahmed Teilab, Egypt)
  • Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer (Simangaliso Panda Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa),
  • Hatima (Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa)
  • Enkai (Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya)
  • Moremi (Shofela Coker, Nigeria)
  • Surf Sangoma (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa)
  • Mukudzei (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe)
  • First Totem Problems (Tshepo Moche, South Africa)
  • Herderboy (Raymond Malinga, Uganda)
  • You Give Me Heart (Lesego Vorster, South Africa)

Cast:

  • Florence Kasumba (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Kehinde Bankole (Blood Sisters)
  • Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono)
  • Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda, Godzilla vs. Kong)
  • Sheila Munyiva (Rafiki)
  • Stycie Waweru (Supa Modo, Supa Sema)
  • Candice Modiselle (Generations: The Legacy)
  • Lillian Dube (Soul City)
  • Clementine Mosimane (Poppie Nongena)
  • Mandisa Nduna (Blood Psalms)

Comedians:

  • Tumi Morake (Seriously Single)
  • Sne Dladla “Black Tax)
  • Tyson Ngubeni (A Royal Surprise)

Rappers:

  • Nasty C (Blood & Water)
  • Gigi Lamayne (Temptation Island: South Africa)

