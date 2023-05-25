“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” Will Begin Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ July 5th

Disney+ has announced that Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will debut on July 5 exclusively on their streaming service.
What's Happening:
- As the world recognizes Africa Day today, Disney+ announced that Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will premiere exclusively on Wednesday, July 5 on Disney+.
- In celebration, the key art for the 10-part collection of original animated short films was also released.
- The artwork is an original illustration by Nigerian artist and director Shofela Coker, the creator of the short film Moremi.
About Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire:
- Featuring stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire promises to take viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen.
- The action-packed animated anthology draws on the continent’s rich and diverse histories and cultures to present 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories featuring bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.
The 10 Films Are:
- Stardust (Ahmed Teilab, Egypt)
- Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer (Simangaliso Panda Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa),
- Hatima (Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa)
- Enkai (Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya)
- Moremi (Shofela Coker, Nigeria)
- Surf Sangoma (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa)
- Mukudzei (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe)
- First Totem Problems (Tshepo Moche, South Africa)
- Herderboy (Raymond Malinga, Uganda)
- You Give Me Heart (Lesego Vorster, South Africa)
Cast:
- Florence Kasumba (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Kehinde Bankole (Blood Sisters)
- Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono)
- Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda, Godzilla vs. Kong)
- Sheila Munyiva (Rafiki)
- Stycie Waweru (Supa Modo, Supa Sema)
- Candice Modiselle (Generations: The Legacy)
- Lillian Dube (Soul City)
- Clementine Mosimane (Poppie Nongena)
- Mandisa Nduna (Blood Psalms)
Comedians:
- Tumi Morake (Seriously Single)
- Sne Dladla “Black Tax)
- Tyson Ngubeni (A Royal Surprise)
Rappers:
- Nasty C (Blood & Water)
- Gigi Lamayne (Temptation Island: South Africa)
