Photography Tips From a Disney Cast Member on National Geographic Expeditions

Kyle Raser, a Disney cast member revealed some of his photography tips from the National Geographic Expedition. Disney Parks Blog shared his advice.

What's Happening:

Kyle Raser has always loved traveling and is a senior manager for the Trip Operations Land and Cruise team for both Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions.

Recently, he experienced the India by Rail Photography Expedition and learned firsthand from Jonathan Kingston, a National Geographic photography expert.

Photography exhibitions feature a limited group who attend small lectures each day for tips on how to capture the best images along their voyage.

Below are some tips that Kyle gave.

Tip #1: Storytelling – Try to think about the story you are telling and how you will want someone to experience your photos.

“Just as you watch your favorite film and different camera angles help set the scene, you can do that with your photos as well,” Kyle said. “Consider giving your photo collection a sense of time, place and culture to help tell the story.”

Tip #2: Capture what’s interesting.

“This may sound simple, but if it’s interesting to you, it will likely be interesting to those viewing your photos,” Kyle said. “At the same time, if it’s not interesting to you, that will definitely impact the photo and how it’s received. Consider taking a subject from multiple angles, lighting and depths.”

Tip #3: Learn your equipment.

While many professional photographers may have equipment and lenses to help get the perfect shot, a large number of everyday photographers have turned to smartphones as their main tool.

Look at your device’s camera settings and try different ways to capture the perfect photo.

Using mobile tools like exposure, portrait mode and burst can help get the frame you’re looking for — and with most smartphone cameras, these same tools can be used during the editing process to help enhance what you’ve already taken!

Tip #4: Have fun!