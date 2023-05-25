Winchester Mystery House Reveals Events Celebrating Centennial of Public Tours

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California is celebrating its Centennial this year with a lineup of events taking place from June 30th–July 2nd.

What’s Happening:

The Winchester Mystery House first opened its doors for public tours on June 30th, 1923 and will celebrate the Centennial of its opening with a series of events, beginning Friday, June 30th, 2023.

On the morning of Friday, June 30th, City of San Jose officials and San Francisco Bay Area dignitaries will gather for a Proclamation Ceremony naming June 30th, 2023 Winchester Mystery House Day in the City of San Jose.

A time capsule featuring a current collection of Winchester Mystery House mementos and memorabilia will be filled and then entombed within the house. A special live performance by Symphony San Jose will take place in the Front Garden of the house, featuring a string quartet performing music from The Roaring Twenties.

Guests will also get a first look at the new Centennial Exhibit that explores the Winchester Mystery House’s effect on pop culture, and features original marketing materials, photos, and never-before-seen artifacts curated by the Estate’s historian.

Vintage photo opportunities inspired by 1923 will be available throughout the property.

The number 13 was important to Sarah Winchester and appears throughout the house in window designs, chandeliers, and more. On Friday, June 30th, Winchester Mystery House will remain open for 13 hours of tours, starting at 11:00 a.m. and running through 12:00 a.m.

On Friday, June 30th (7 p.m. & 9 p.m.) and Saturday, July 1st (7 p.m. & 9 p.m.), master magician and acclaimed apparitionist Aiden Sinclair ( America’s Got Talent ) returns to Winchester Mystery House with Aiden Sinclair’s Possessions, an interactive evening focused on the things that haunt us.

) returns to Winchester Mystery House with Aiden Sinclair’s Possessions, an interactive evening focused on the things that haunt us. On Sunday, July 2nd, Winchester Mystery House will host a Centennial Brunch at the Greenhouse and Greenhouse Patio. Guests will be treated to a menu of sweet and savory items, bottomless mimosas, and live music. Afterwards, guests will be able to explore the Winchester Mystery House on the 65-minute Mansion tour.

Tickets for both of the events above will be available starting on Friday, June 2nd at winchestermysteryhouse.com

The Centennial celebration will continue throughout 2023 with the return of Winchester Mystery House’s much-anticipated Halloween haunt, as well as brand-new experiences for the holiday season.

