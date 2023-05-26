“The Ultimate Fighter” Season 31 Premieres May 30 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter – “The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler” debuts next Tuesday, May 30, at 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

This season of The Ultimate Fighter could be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches, in anticipation of their epic fight to be announced in the near future.

"The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler" features a dynamic cast consisting of returning veterans and up and coming prospects in the men's bantamweight (135 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions, all who have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their UFC dreams.

Former UFC double champion McGregor (22-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland), considered by many the sport’s biggest star, returns to The Ultimate Fighter after previously serving as a coach on TUF 22.

He will look to impart the skills and experience that have earned him victories over former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.

McGregor now has his sights set on beating Chandler as a coach and building momentum towards their inevitable match later this year.

Chandler (23-8, fighting out of Nashville, Tenn.) is a favorite amongst fight fans for his dynamic fighting style and captivating personality.

No stranger to a highlight reel finish, Chandler stunned fans with spectacular stoppages over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson.

He now plans on adding a successful TUF coaching season to his resume on the way to defeating McGregor.