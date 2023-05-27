TRON Lightcycle / Run Siren Actress Faren Collins Shares Her Story

The Disney Parks Blog has shared the story of Faren Collins, the actress who plays the Siren in the queue for TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom, who also happens to be a life-long Disney fan.

Faren is featured as the Siren, a program on the Grid at TRON Lightcycle / Run, in beautiful TEAM BLUE artwork with the bold reminder that “Winning is our Destiny.”

Her father, another life-long Disney fan, who’s favorite films are TRON and TRON: Legacy, would take his daughter to Disney whenever possible. In fact, he and his wife even had their first date at Disneyland

During a recent visit to the new thrill ride, Faren and her parents remembered a life-changing trip to Disney when she was only 10 years old. “That was a pivotal point for me because that’s when I really knew I wanted to be part of the Disney company and I wanted to be part of this world,” Faren said. “I told daddy, ‘I’m going to be here forever.’ So, this has been my ultimate dream and goal in life since I was a little girl.”

Faren chased her goal of forever being part of Disney by enrolling in musical theater, acting, singing and dance classes beginning early in school and then after graduation. She eventually auditioned for an entertainment spot and discovered – by surprise – that she had been offered the role of the Siren for TRON Lightcycle / Run.

During research for the part, Faren quickly learned that the Sirens in TRON: Legacy are mysterious, known to be helpful and while they only make brief appearances in the films, they’re memorable – and it’s the same at the thrill ride.

"I had a lot of fun (with the Siren role). The verbiage is so limited, you have to express it through the eyes," Faren said.

While at Magic Kingdom, Faren spent time with Disney cast members at TRON Lightcycle / Run and similar to how she studied for her Siren role, she quizzed Disney Imagineers and cast about every detail. “I had no idea the details they put into it,” Faren said. “It’s beautifully laid out. Those details make all of the difference. Every cast member has a role – it’s beautifully executed.

Faren says it’s surreal to be part of history with such a popular Disney attraction. And that the reality that a childhood dream she told her father about years ago has been realized really didn’t sink in until her recent visit to Magic Kingdom – and her fourth ride on TRON Lightcycle / Run.

“It’s full circle!” she says. “I was like, oh my gosh, this is happening and I’m living out my childhood dream (I’m sorry, I’m getting emotional). It’s indescribable. It’s truly a dream come true.”