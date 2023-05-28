New Video Explores Character Design Process for Adam Warlock, High Evolutionary in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

While Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the final chapter in the story for characters we’ve come to know and love over several years, the film also introduced some new ones. A new video from Marvel gives fans a look at the creative process for creating Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary.

The new video from Marvel features insights from director of visual development Andy Park and artist Constantine Sekeris.

Sekeris shared some details on what the creative team was working with when they created the look for Adam Warlock: “Adam Warlock’s look in the respect of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 now, is he’s genetically grown by the Sovereign and it has to reflect that sort of aesthetic.”

As for the High Evolutionary, Park discusses the team’s inspiration for his look: “For High Evolutionary, he is the epitome, the apex of intelligence and he’s learned as a scientist to manipulate evolution and in himself he has become the epitome of evolution and you see it in his form.”

Learn more about the design of these two characters in the video below:

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: