New Video Explores Character Design Process for Adam Warlock, High Evolutionary in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

While Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the final chapter in the story for characters we’ve come to know and love over several years, the film also introduced some new ones. A new video from Marvel gives fans a look at the creative process for creating Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary.
- The new video from Marvel features insights from director of visual development Andy Park and artist Constantine Sekeris.
- Sekeris shared some details on what the creative team was working with when they created the look for Adam Warlock:
- “Adam Warlock’s look in the respect of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 now, is he’s genetically grown by the Sovereign and it has to reflect that sort of aesthetic.”
- As for the High Evolutionary, Park discusses the team’s inspiration for his look:
- “For High Evolutionary, he is the epitome, the apex of intelligence and he’s learned as a scientist to manipulate evolution and in himself he has become the epitome of evolution and you see it in his form.”
- Learn more about the design of these two characters in the video below:
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters. Check out Benji’s review of the film here.