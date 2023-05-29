ABC Owned Television Stations Announces 2023 Pride Programming Lineup

ABC Owned Television Stations have announced their annual Pride programming lineup, which will include live broadcasts from some of the country’s largest Pride parades and marches including San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago with simulcasts on ABC OTV streaming and digital platforms, Hulu and ABC News Live, as well as an extensive lineup of special event programming, community events and virtual town halls.

Stationwide Programming:

“Pride Across America” – ABC News Live celebrates Pride like never before with Pride Across America , hosted by Gio Benitez and Alex Perez. This unprecedented streaming event will include live anchored coverage of Pride arches across the country from ABC Owned Television Stations including WABC-TV New York, WLS-TV Chicago and KGO-TV San Francisco. It will air on ABC News Live Sunday, June 26th, at 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. EDT and will also stream on Hulu.

ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles:

2023 L.A. Pride Parade – The parade will feature a special performance presented by the ACLU SoCal and staged by Morgan McMichaels to music by 14-time Oscar-nominee Diane Warren. It will air live Sunday, June 11th, on longtime L.A. Pride broadcasting partner ABC7/KABC-TV beginning at 11:00 a.m. PDT. It will also air nationally on ABC News Live and Hulu, and wherever viewers stream KABC-TV including abc7.com and the ABC7LA mobile app. Anchor Ellen Leyva and reporter Christiane Cordero from ABC7 Eyewitness News will co-host the broadcast.

ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno:

Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade – KFSN will once again be a media sponsor of the Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade, taking place Saturday, June 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. PDT in Fresno.

ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco:

San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration – One of the largest LGBTQIA+ celebrations in the world, the San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration will be broadcast and streamed live by KGO-TV, the exclusive media partner of San Francisco beginning at 10:30 a.m. PDT. Also airing on KGO-TV’s website, streaming channels and Hulu with more coverage on KGO-TV’s stream from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston:

“Action 13: Black LGBQTIA+ Mental Health Town Hall” – Streaming anchor Brittaney Wilmore leads a panel discussion on Black LGBTQIA+ Pride and mental health at the Black Queer Advancement Festival in Houston. The special will begin streaming Thursday, May 25th.

– Streaming anchor Brittaney Wilmore leads a panel discussion on Black LGBTQIA+ Pride and mental health at the Black Queer Advancement Festival in Houston. The special will begin streaming Thursday, May 25th. Houston Pride Parade – KTRK-TV is the official media sponsor for the 45th Annual Houston Pride Parade on Saturday, June 24th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. CDT in Downtown Houston. Viewers can tune in to join ABC13 Houston’s Erica Simon, Mayra Moreno, Pooja Lodhia and Bob Slovak for a live stream of the parade; encore presentations will air on linear and KTRK-TV’s 24/7 stream.

ABC7/WABC-TV New York:

The NYC Pride March – From its beginning in 1970 – one year after the Stonewall Uprising – The NYC Pride March has been an annual civil rights demonstration. This year’s march on Saturday, June 24th, will show Strength in Solidarity as NYC Pride seeks to spotlight the power and resiliency of the community. It airs at 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT and streams on abc7ny.com and YouTube.

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago:

52nd Annual Pride Parade – ABC7’s live broadcast and stream will begin at 12:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, June 25th, featuring anchors Tanja Babich, Hosea Sanders and Jason Knowles along with special guests Cody LaGrow and Kim Hunt. It will also stream on ABC News Live and the WLS-TV’s 24/7 stream.

6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia:

Philadelphia Gay News Pride “Stonewall Awards Brunch” – To honor those who have impacted the LGBTQIA+ community, Philadelphia Gay News will host the Stonewall Awards Brunch taking place on Pride Day, June 4th, at the Arts Ballroom in Center City. The event will be hosted by 6abc meteorologist Adam Joseph and livestreamed by WPVI-TV beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham:

Out! Raleigh Pride – WTVD-TV is the official media sponsor of “Out! Raleigh Pride” on Saturday, June 24th. WTVD-TV talent will greet community members in a “pop-up studio” from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT. The festival is an inclusive and family-friendly event with live entertainment, local vendors and artists, food, a KidsZone, beer garden and a wellness pavilion with information on mental health, health disparities, financial literacy and more.